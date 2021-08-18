Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Tops $336,706.24

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Gems has a market capitalization of $336,706.24 and $1,080.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gems has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00057652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.48 or 0.00853600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00104047 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

