Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

GMAB opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

