Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GEN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Genuit Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 676 ($8.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 80.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.20. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

