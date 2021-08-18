GeoDB Price Down 46.3% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $90,750.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

