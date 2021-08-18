Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,867 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 601,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

