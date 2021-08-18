Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 7,867 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 601,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.