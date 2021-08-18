Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.85.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

