Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.08. 5,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,710. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.