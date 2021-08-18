GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,625 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,514.40 ($19.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.18. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The firm has a market cap of £76.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

