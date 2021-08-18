Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

