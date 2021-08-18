Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $17.77 Million Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,630 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. InMode makes up approximately 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of InMode worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000.

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,811. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.51.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

