Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 129 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up about 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,966,214 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.73. 855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,111. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.00. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.