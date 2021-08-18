Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

GLBE opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

