Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 678,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,007. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $712.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

