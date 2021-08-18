Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Acquired by Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,370,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.