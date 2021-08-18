Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 42.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

GMED stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

