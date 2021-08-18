Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. 270,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

