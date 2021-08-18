Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 239,270 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 482.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,270 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $24,208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 829.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,540,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,022,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

NYSE ELP opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.