Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,985 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $2,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 33.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

