Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,567 Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

