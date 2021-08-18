Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,973 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,424,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,257,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,368,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.04.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

