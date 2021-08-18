Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

