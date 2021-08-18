Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 13,322 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Intevac worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intevac by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intevac by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

