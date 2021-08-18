Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,931 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

RBB opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

