GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 6,250 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $1,731,473.28.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $2,627,904.30.

GoodRx stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,171,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $21,026,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $123,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

