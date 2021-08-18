GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $49.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 24,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

