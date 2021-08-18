GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 39,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,039,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Specifically, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.