Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,228 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $4,950,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $9,879,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

