Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The stock has a market cap of $697.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

