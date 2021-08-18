Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 445,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $806,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 67.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

