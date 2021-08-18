Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Parsons by 973.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 375,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.