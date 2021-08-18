Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 1,068,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.