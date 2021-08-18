Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,788 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,806. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

