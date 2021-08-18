Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Trading Down 26.8% This Week

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00845465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104535 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

