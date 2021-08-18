Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7,157.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

TDOC stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,815. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

