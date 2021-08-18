Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $354,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 523.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 777,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 652,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

