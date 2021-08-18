Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

IYR opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

