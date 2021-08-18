Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 39.0% in July

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The company has a market cap of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.54. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 35.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

