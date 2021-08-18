Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.78

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$2.80. Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 3,044,708 shares changing hands.

GRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

