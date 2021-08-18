Gregory Knowles Melchin Acquires 3,550 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,713.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,931.78.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 1,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,170.00.

TSE TOT opened at C$3.63 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$4.99. The company has a market cap of C$161.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

