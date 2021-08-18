Gregory Yull Sells 160,000 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88.

ITP stock opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.31.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ITP. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.