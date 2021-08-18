Gregory Yull Sells 160,000 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88.

ITP stock opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.31.

Several research firms recently commented on ITP. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

