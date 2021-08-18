Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.96. 25,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,037,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Get Groupon alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.