Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Up 3%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 124,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth about $3,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth about $6,927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

