GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,062 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

