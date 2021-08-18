GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,972,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

XM opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

