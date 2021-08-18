GWM Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

