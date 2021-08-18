GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.41.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

