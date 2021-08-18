GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $656,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

