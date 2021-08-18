GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $16,230,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,418 shares of company stock worth $4,422,328. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

