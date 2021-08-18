GWM Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN opened at $288.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.46 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.