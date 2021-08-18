H. Ralph Snodgrass Buys 3,750 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) insider H. Ralph Snodgrass acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $10,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 764,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $507.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.55.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.